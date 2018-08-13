New Order walk fans through their history in new documentary 'New Order: Decades'.

Bernard Sumner, STEPHEN MORRIS and former bassist Peter Hook were all members of seminal indie band JOY DIVISION and went on to create New Order in 1980 after lead singer Ian Curtis died of suicide.

Now a new film on Sky Arts is set to go behind the scenes of their 'So It Goes' debut in 1978, what would be the 'Love Will Tears Us Apart' hitmakers' first TV performance after late singer Ian berated the presenter in Manchester's Rafters nightclub.

The documentary will show footage of the group working with artist Liam Gillick and a synthesiser orchestra for the re-working of 'So It Goes' at the Manchester International Festival 2017.

The Mike Christie-helmed film will feature interviews with the band, designer Peter Saville and shows several crucial performances in their 40-year history.

A tweet on the band's official Twitter page reads: ''New Order: Decades'' will air on Saturday 22nd September at 9pm on @SkyArts.

Directed by @mikechristieuk, the part concert, part documentary follows the band's preparations for their appearance at @MIFestival 2017.

Find out more here : http://bit.ly/2w4j6v7 (sic)''

According to Sky, it's ''a rare chance to enter the band's private world, understand the visual philosophy of their aesthetic and design, and witness their collaborative, creative processes first hand.''

Last year, the 'Blue Monday' hitmaker reached a ''full and final settlement'' with ex-member Peter after a long-running legal dispute over royalties.

The 62-year-old musician claimed to be £2.3 million out of pocket after he quit the band he co-founded in 2007, and filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates Bernard, Stephen and Gillian Morris in 2015.

However, the trio revealed their lawsuit had ended after years of back and forth over various issues involving the New Order and Joy Division band names and how much Hook is paid for using them.

In a statement posted on their website, the band wrote: ''New Order announce that today, a full and final settlement has been reached in the long running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook.

''The disputes were based upon Hook's use of various New Order and Joy Division assets on merchandising and in the promotion of shows by his new band, and the amount of money he receives from the use of the name New Order by his former colleagues since 2011.

''The Joy Division and New Order names mean a great deal to so many of the fans, and the band felt it important to protect the legacy.

''With these issues now dealt with, Bernard, Stephen and Gillian can continue to do what they do best, make music and perform live. (sic)''

'New Order: Decades' will be broadcast on September 22 on Sky Arts at 9pm GMT.