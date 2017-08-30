Nev Schulman wants his baby daughter to grow up faster.

The 'Catfish' star became a father for the first time in October last year when his little girl Chloe was born into the world but, although he's enjoying watching her change by the day, he can't wait until she's able to run around and play.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''My face actually hurts from smiling so much. I'm like sore from all the funny faces and smiling! I can't wait till she's running around so that I can play sports with her and chase her around.''

And, although the 32-year-old producer is busy with work, his wife Laura Perlongo is glad his career means he can spend large chunks of time with their baby girl.

She said: ''I think we're blessed in that when it's work time, it's work time and when there's off time, you can really be off. So you're working for a chunk of time and then you've got a nice week to just hang out with her, so you really feel like you're getting quality time.''

And the couple - who got married last month - have to work hard at their relationship now because of their busy jobs and caring for their baby, they feel laughing makes it easier.

Nev said: ''Always try to laugh as much as possible. Giggling and snuggling are the two sort of staples of our relationship.''

Things are set to get even more busy for the pair as well, as they've decided to do a new relationship advice show for Facebook Watch called 'We Need to Talk'.

Nev explained: ''It's basically a show about relationships. After the last five years, obviously helping people try to find love ... what do you do when you do find it and you want to keep it? You gotta work through some sh*t.

''This is a show that's honest and sometimes a little embarrassing, but it's real and it's about the things that come up when you're a couple.''