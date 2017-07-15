Nev Schulman is to tie the knot with Laura Perlongo next weekend.

The 'Catfish' co-host announced on Friday (14.07.17) that he and his fiancee - who have eight-month-old daughter Cleo - will say their vows imminently and that he has taken a long time to choose his suit for the big day.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! ... Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yep! (sic)''

The 32-year-old star announced their engagement in May last year, by sharing a selfie of himself and Lauren - whose diamond engagement band could clearly be seen - on Instagram, with them both making fake-upset faces, and captioned it: ''we're engaged!!! (sic)''

Laura also showed off her new ring in a picture in which she was feeding the TV star who had his eyes closed.

She wrote alongside the image: ''It's all v serious now (sic)''

Nev shared a gushing post about being engaged to Laura on their second anniversary of being a couple on June 15.

He wrote: ''From the first day I woke up next you, I've wanted to do it every day for the rest of my life.

''Thanks for all the love and laughter, patience and forgiveness. It's been a wild 2 years. Life can be a lot of things, and there's nobody I'd rather skip through it with. (sic)''

Before Cleo arrived into the world, Nev spoke about how excited he was about becoming a father.

He wrote: ''Words [can't] capture the excitement and joy I feel about becoming a father. I am so in love with you Laura and thank you for giving me this incredible gift. You inspire and excite me every day.''