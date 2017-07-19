Nev Schulman will get married at his family home.

The 'Catfish' host is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Laura Perlongo over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony in the back garden of his father's home in the Hamptons ''where Nev used to run around as a kid''.

The reception is set to take place on a nearby beach where the pair went on their second date.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''Watching her play in the waves there is where he fell in love.''

Nev recently confirmed he was set to tie the knot over the weekend.

He wrote on his Twitter account: ''Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! ... Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yep! (sic)''

Whilst Nev's outfit was last minute, Laura's is well planned and she is set to walk down the aisle in a dress designed by Inbal Raviv, complete with accessories and jewellery by Edgar Mosa.

The 32-year-old television host shared a gushing post about being engaged to Laura on their second anniversary of being together.

He wrote: ''From the first day I woke up next you, I've wanted to do it every day for the rest of my life.

''Thanks for all the love and laughter, patience and forgiveness. It's been a wild 2 years. Life can be a lot of things, and there's nobody I'd rather skip through it with. (sic)''

Nev and Lauren welcomed baby daughter Cleo into the world eight months ago and the television star had previously revealed how excited he was about becoming a father.

He shared: ''Words [can't] capture the excitement and joy I feel about becoming a father. I am so in love with you Laura and thank you for giving me this incredible gift. You inspire and excite me every day.''