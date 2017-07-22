Nev Schulman feels ''very lucky'' after marrying Laura Perlongo.

The pair tied the knot in the back garden of his father's house in the Hamptons on Saturday (22.07.17) and the pair felt blessed to have their nine-month-old daughter Cleo there with them.

Nev told People magazine: ''I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man.''

Nev's 'Catfish' co-host Max Joseph is set to toast the couple's marriage alongside a number of other family and friends.

Cleo was a flower girl during the ceremony and the wedding was officiated by YouTube star Casey Neistat.

It comes after a source revealed Nev would be saying his vows at his family home over the weekend in the back garden ''where Nev used to run around as a kid''.

The reception is thought to be taking place on a nearby beach where the pair went on their second date.

A source added at the time: ''Watching her play in the waves there is where he fell in love.''

And Nev recently confirmed he was set to tie the knot over the weekend.

He wrote on his Twitter account: ''Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! ... Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yep! (sic)''

The 32-year-old television host had previously posted a sweet message about being engaged to Laura on their second anniversary of being together.

He wrote at the time: ''From the first day I woke up next you, I've wanted to do it every day for the rest of my life.

''Thanks for all the love and laughter, patience and forgiveness. It's been a wild 2 years. Life can be a lot of things, and there's nobody I'd rather skip through it with. (sic)''