Nelly is being sued over an alleged sexual assault.

The 'Dilemma' hitmaker has been accused by an anonymous woman, who is referred to in legal documents as Jane Doe, of masturbating in front of her multiple times after a concert in Essex, South East England, last December.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the woman told how she met the 44-year-old singer - whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. - at a meet-and-greet session and he whispered in her ear for her to stay behind. She did, and alleged he then dropped his pants and started masturbating while saying: ''You want this d**k don't you.''

The accuser claims she rebuffed Nelly several times but he wouldn't back off and even said he wanted to ejaculate on her.

She said she replied something similar to: ''You may have more quid in your bank than I do. But this doesn't make you any more special. Pull your trousers back up and f**k off.''

The woman then alleged Nelly got aggressive and clenched his fit but when asked if he was going to hit her, claims he said: ''No I'm just frustrated. I'm not used to not getting my way, just do it.''

She claims he then forced his penis into her mouth, but she jumped back and was able to flee the room.

And the woman is also suing Nelly's girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, for calling her a liar on her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the 'Ride Wit Me' hitmaker previously reached a mutual settlement with Monique Greene after he was accused of raping her on his tour bus in Seattle in October 2017.

Monique had filed a lawsuit against the star for both sexual assault and defamation of character, while he had been keen to take action against her as he felt her claims had tarnished his reputation, but they managed to resolve the dispute out of court.