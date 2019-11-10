Nelly was yanked into the crowd during his concert on Saturday (09.11.19).

The 'Dilemma' hitmaker was keen to get up close and personal with his fans during his gig at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage in California, over the weekend when he wandered to the edge of the stage to touch their hands.

However, he soon regretted his decision when a woman pulled him down towards her, causing him to crash into the barricades on the floor.

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old singer was fuming at first but soon realised that the unidentified woman had just done it out of love rather than malice.

When he got back on stage, Nelly said: ''You can't pull me, shorty. I appreciate it -- but I'm on the edge of the stage. If you pull me, I ain't got nowhere to go!''

And, although security were ready to remove the woman, Nelly allowed her stay.

Nelly has had a tough few years recently as he was accused of masturbating in front of an anonymous woman, referred to in legal documents as Jane Doe, multiple times after a concert in Essex, south east England, in December 2017.

However, earlier this year, the case was dropped after her attorney said they will ''no longer participate'' in the investigation.

Nelly - who always denied the allegations - said in a statement at the time: ''I am very thankful to the UK police for thoroughly investigating the false allegations against me and I am satisfied with the results of this case and the previous one in the US, both driven by the same attorney, both being dropped.''

The rapper is now keen to focus on ''family, music and reconnecting with fans'', and stays he stands with ''real survivors''.

He added: ''I stand with women and real survivors and can't wait to just focus on what I love, family, music and reconnecting with the fans that have stood by me through these turbulent times.''