Nelly Furtado split from her husband last year.

The 'Promiscuous' singer went through an ''emotionally difficult'' separation from Demacio Castellon after eight years of marriage but writing new music helped her through the ordeal.

Discussing her five-year break from the spotlight, she said: ''I've never stopped writing songs, I can't live without writing songs.

''I went through an emotionally difficult period last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it.

''I was going through a break-up actually, and I just would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives, and I thought to myself 'I'm so lucky that I write songs, because I can soothe myself with them'.

''And then a friend told me they just find a song they connect with and that's how it helps them.''

And the 38-year-old beauty - who has 13-year-old daughter Nevis with former partner Jasper Gahunia - admitted she is looking for love again but her public persona isn't helping.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''Someone needs to update my Wikipedia it's not helping my dating life.''

Following her appearance on the show, her entry on the online Encyclopedia has now been updated to reflect her single status.

Elsewhere on the show, the 'Like a Bird' hitmaker explained she had stepped out of the spotlight after becoming overwhelmed with trying to juggle her personal and professional life.

She said: ''At the height of my career, it was super exciting - but I took too much on. A mother on the road trying to maintain a relationship... I cried on stage.

''Touring with my daughter got very tiring. I was breastfeeding on the tour bus.

''You feel bad saying no, as women you're nurturers and with a successful business you feel the pressure not to say no more than our male counterparts.''