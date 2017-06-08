Film director Neill Blomkamp says he is still upset that the audience didn't understand his 2015 film 'Chappie' but claims he still loves it.
Neill Blomkamp is still ''upset'' fans didn't understand 'Chappie'.
The director helmed the 2015 production, which follows a robot who is vulnerable to his surroundings similar to that of a human child but after spending a few days living with a pair of gangsters Chappie goes from a young artist to a gun-weilding outlaw, but has admitted the negative remarks the film garnered was ''painful'' for him.
Speaking to Den of Geek, Blomkamp said: ''I'm still upset the fact that it didn't work. I wish that it did, but it just didn't and I still love it.
'''Chappie' was unbelievably painful for me. That was difficult on several levels.
''But the thing with 'Chappie' was, it felt like it was extremely close to the film I had in my head. Up until the film came out I felt like I had given my all and that I'd tried my hardest to make the film I had in my head and I felt like I achieved that.''
Despite the director feeling like he achieved what he set out to do, the film wasn't a box office hit but Blomkamp claims he will continue to make movies because he ''loves it''.
He explained: ''I'm doing it because I love it, and I'm basing how I feel about it on what it makes me feel. It put me in a very strange place for a while. I think that I completely came out of it making the right choice, which is that I'm just going to do stuff that I love.
''And that could actually lead to me living in the gutter. I mean it could literally lead to complete and utter collapse. But I would rather live in a dumpster, I think, being creatively honest and true to myself than not.''
The One Love Manchester benefit concert was full of surprises.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band embark on their Runaway Train Tour this summer.
See who's starring in what could be the next big British television hit...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
As he did with District 9, South African filmmaker Blomkamp grounds this sci-fi thriller in...
It's the year 2154 and Max Da Costa is living in the densely populated, crime...
With a relentless pace and seamless effects, this offbeat alien invasion thriller combines non-stop action...
Watch the trailer for District 9When an alien species lands on earth for the first...