Neill Blomkamp confirms 'Alien 5' is ''totally dead''.

It was previously reported Blomkamp was to produce and direct another installment of the sci-fi saga but after the franchise's creator Sir Ridley Scott said it is unlikely to ever come to fruition as there wasn't even a script for the story, the director has admitted he is ''sad'' to know the movie is unlikely to happen.

Speaking to The Verge, Blomkamp said: ''I think it's totally dead, yes.

''That would be an accurate assumption at this point. It's sad. I spent a long time working on that and I feel like it was really pretty awesome.

''But politically, the way it's gone now and the way that it all is - it's just not going to live.''

Back in 2015, concept art images were released by Blomkamp on his social media pages which sparked excitement for the fans of the franchise however the film now doesn't look like it will be going ahead.

Speaking to AlloCine magazine in May, Scott said: ''I don't think it will ever see the light of day. There was never a script. Just an idea that evolved from a dozen or so pages.

''I had to participate as producer but it didn't go farther because Fox decided it didn't want to do it.

''As far I was concerned, I had already done 'Prometheus' and I was working on 'Alien: Covenant'.''

Although Scott has revealed 'Alien 5' won't be going ahead, he has revealed earlier this year he has already written the next part of his prequel series which is rumoured to be four films in total.

The director also reassured fans he will not be closing down the franchise any time soon.

Despite 'Alien 5' not going ahead, Blomkamp does plan on making a sequel to his 2009 hit 'District 9'.

He said: ''With 'District 9', I plan on making another film in that world.

''To go back and work with WETA and make the film would be cool but anything that pre-exists like that may not be the best for whatever we're trying here.''