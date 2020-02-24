Neil Young wants to tour ''old arenas'' with an impromptu Crazy Horse run.

The 74-year-old musician revealed he and the band are trying to plan a stint on the road together, but they want to avoid playing ''new coliseums'' booked a ''year in advance''.

Posting on his Neil Young Archives website, he wrote: ''We have been looking at boozing the Crazy Horse BARN tour.

''Many of the old places we used to play are gone now, replaced by new coliseums we have to book year in advance and we don't want to go to anyway. That's not how we like to play.

''It sounds way to much like a real job if you have to book it and wait a year, so we have decided to play the old arenas - not the new sports facilities put up by corporations for their sports teams. (sic)''

Neil confirmed the group - completed by Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Nils Lofgren - are keen to get out on tour ''in a couple of months'' rather than fitting into the timeframe pushed by ''soulless'' bigger venues.

He continued: ''Large and soulless, these new buildings cost a fortune to paly in. We wanted to play in a couple of months because we feel like it.

''To us it's not a regular job. We don't like the new rules.''

Neil - who was disappointed to find out many of the old arenas have since closed down - teased an announcement ''pretty soon'', after recently shrugging off the idea of a Crazy Horse live run.

Asked about his 2020 tour plans, he insisted: ''Don't expect anything. I am not focused on playing. I am taking care of my music.''