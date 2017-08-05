Neil Young's online music archive will feature his entire back catalogue along with ''unreleased albums''.

The 71-year-old musician has launched the website neilyoungarchives.com, which will allow fans to access all of his music in one place.

He wrote in a note on the site: ''Every single, recorded track or album I have produced is represented.

''View all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years. Unreleased album art is simply penciled in so you can where unreleased albums will appear on the timeline, once they are completed.''

And Neil revealed that the site will be constantly updated with new information.

He explained: ''We have attempted to highlight the creative process and the creators. A lot of people and work are behind the music we hear.

''The musical information found here is a work in progress, always growing and adapting to new information as we find it. We have done our best to find all of the background pertinent to this music.

''The NYA Timeline shows you when and how the music was made. Every single, recorded track or album I have produced is represented. It is always current. You can browse through the music I made between today's date and 1963, when I made my first recording in Canada and it was released as a 45 RPM single.''

He did not say when the archive will go live but promised it is ''coming soon''.