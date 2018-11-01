Neil Young has confirmed he is married to Daryl Hannah.

The 72-year-old singer and the 57-year-old actress were reported to have tied the knot in August, and the 'Harvest Moon' hitmaker has now revealed he has wed the 'Splash' star after describing her as ''my wife Daryl'' in a post calling for ''common sense gun laws'' to be introduced to the US.

Neil shared a live video of his song 'Ohio' on his official website, and called for people to support students who are seeking gun law changes.

He wrote: ''Today's students are brave, demanding change in violent times. We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for far too long.

''My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on.

''Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. Not more guns.

''Give us common sense gun laws that protect our people, in schools, in places of worship, in the workplace and on the streets. VOTE. (sic)''

Neil's description comes just two months after guitarist Mark Miller appeared to confirm the couple had wed in a small ceremony in California in August.

He wrote on Facebook at the time: ''Congratulations to Daryl Hannah and Neil Young on their wedding today. May they have a long and happy relationship.

''I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page.''

Neil and Daryl began dating in 2014 when Neil filed for divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of 36 years.

The couple have previously admitted they ''don't give a s**t'' what people think of their romance.

The 'Heart of Gold' singer said: ''Love is like a fart - if you have to force it, it's probably s**t.

''That sounds about right. She says I'm unruly, and I think she's too tough, but aside from that, we're great.

''We're pretty real. As artists, we support each other and understand, because we both have an element of fame. We understand what that means.''