Neil Young and Crazy Horse are returning to the stage after a four-year absence.

The 72-year-old singer and his backing band will perform at the Warnors Theater in Fresno, California next Tuesday (01.05.18) and Wednesday (02.05.18), but will do so without regular guitarist Frank 'Poncho' Sampedro for the time being.

Writing on his website, Neil Young Archives, he posted: ''In Fresno California, Crazy Horse will return to the stage. Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, Nils Lofgren and I will be playing for you in the Warnors Theater May 1 and 2. Also we are stoked to have Jonathan Richman, featuring Tommy Larkins on the drums, playing before us.

''We are all excited to play together again. Nils being back in the group really lets us do a lot. We are all very ready to get on the boards.

''Life is an unfolding saga. A few months ago we started talking about playing some remote clubs and getting our feet wet again. Poncho is unable to join us right now, but we all hope he will be back. Now Nils is with us again! Nils was an original member of Crazy Horse along with Jack Nietsche and Danny Whitten, playing on Crazy Horse's first album. (sic)''

While Neil confirmed he doesn't have any new material to play to fans next week, he has teased supporters they can expect to hear some new tunes soon.

He added: ''We are stoked to be playing all of our songs again! I have no new ones, but maybe tomorrow they will come. They always do and I am so thankful for that. Come and see us if you can as we approach our 50th year as a band. I think it will be the beginning of another beautiful chapter in our long, enriching and life changing Crazy Horse story.''

Last month, Neil hit out at retirement tours, branding them ''bulls**t''.

Asked what he thinks of artists signing off with a final run of shows, he said: ''I'm going out with Cher. Cher and I are doing a retirement tour. [Laughs] 'Neil and Cher'. When I retire, people will know, because I'll be dead. They'll know, 'He's not coming back! He retired.'

''But I'm not gonna say, 'I'm not coming back'. What kind of bulls**t is that? I could go out and play if I felt like it, but I don't feel like it.''