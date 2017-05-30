Neil Patrick Harris marked his ''glorious'' husband David Burtka's birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.
Neil Patrick Harris had paid tribute to his ''glorious'' husband to mark his birthday.
The 'How I Met Your Mother' star took to social media to pay tribute to David Burtka as he shared a picture of the actor surrounded by their six-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.
He wrote: ''Happy Birthday, David. You're the most glorious husband/father/person I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. My love and appreciation for you is immeasurable. May this be your best year yet! xoxo @dbelicious (sic)''
And for their recent wedding anniversary, the 43-year-old actor took to social media again to show how their relationship had gone from strength to strength for over a decade.
He wrote: ''Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best. (sic)''
Whilst David wrote on his own Instagram account: ''Yesterday was mine and @nph 13th year anniversary.!! Thank you Neil for being compassionate, adventurous, and an all around fantastic man. I love you more than ever. (sic)''
David previously opened up about the couple's family life, revealing they prefer a quieter life now they have children.
He said: ''Two weeks ago Neil and I were on the couch at 9.45pm watching TV and we were like, 'Oh my God! We'll probably get to bed by 10.30pm tonight!' That was just a joy for us.
''We used to be able to party until 2am, wake up whenever, eat bad food and it didn't even matter! Now it's all rush, rush, rush - every half an hour slot is booked up. We're also growing up and getting a little wiser, realising what is important in life and that is our family.''
