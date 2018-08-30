Neil Patrick Harris' husband was turned off by his body transformation for his role in the theatre production of 'Hedwig & The Angry Inch' in 2014.

The 45-year-old actor was forced to lose weight and get rid of his body hair for his portrayal of the title character, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in the same year, but his spouse David Burtka has admitted it was a ''difficult time'' at home because he didn't like the change.

Speaking on SiriusXM, the 43-year-old actor said: ''I, as his husband ... I like manly guys. He had shaved his body, he had lost all this weight, he had become sort of asexual as this character ... he'd take his shirt off, I could see the bones in his back. There was no smell on him - his body was shaved, there was no hair on him, so he became this sort of androgynous being that I didn't sign up to marry.''

Neil and David met on the set of 'How I Met Your Mother' and tied the knot in Italy in September 2014 following over a decade of dating.

The couple have seven-year-old twins Harper and Gideon together and recently admitted that they enjoys taking them on trips around their hometown of New York so they are able to witness ''different types of people'' from different walks of life.

Neil said: ''We live up in Harlem, New York so we intentionally want our kids to bear witness and see all different types of people existing in all different types of ways. We love to go to fancy restaurants, we love to take the subway ... If you can go and meet and experience all kinds of other people doing all kinds of different things.. your mind will expand in ways you can't even imagine. Travel and meet and explore and never think you're too old to learn.''