Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have revealed they had Oprah Winfrey round for pizza, and the loved up couple admitted Shawn Mendes would be their ideal dinner guest.
Neil Patrick Harris had Oprah Winfrey round for pizza.
The 'How I Met Your Mother' star and his husband David Burtka - who have eight-year-old twins Gideon and Harper together - have discussed their dream dinner guests, and while they both agreed on 'Stitches' hitmaker Shawn Mendes, they've already had a very famous face at the table.
Interviewing his spouse for 'Entertainment Tonight', Neil asked: ''One celebrity you're dying to have over for a party? Please say Shawn Mendes! Please say Shawn Mendes!''
David responded: ''Nick Jonas. Or Shawn Mendes... I mean, we had Oprah [Winfrey] over for pizza.''
Meanwhile, chef David - who has launched a new cookbook called 'Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration' - also suggested that Martha Stewart could be a ''fun'' addition to the gathering, as he thinks she is ''pretty amazing and savvy and saucy''.
However, his man noted: ''She knows a lot. She'd pass judgement, but if she brought that Snoop Dogg.''
The chef laughed: ''Both of them together? I don't think I'd remember it.''
Hip hop star Snoop Dogg, 46, and the 77-year-old businesswoman struck up an unlikely but ''special'' friendship during their time on 'Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party'.
The rapper previously said: ''Our relationship is so special. People would have never thought that we could have a relationship or have a friendship, but that's what's wrong with people: stop judging the book by its cover. A lot of people need to understand and learn.''
And last year, Snoop - who already had his own line of cannabis products named Leafs By Snoop - took the next step as he released his first cannabis-free cook book 'Crook to Cook'.
He said at the time: ''You know it's blazin' up in my kitchen. I'm takin' the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?''
