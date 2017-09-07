Neil Patrick Harris has gushed over his husband David Burtka in a heartfelt tribute on social media to mark their three-year wedding anniversary.
Neil Patrick Harris has gushed over his husband David Burtka on their three-year wedding anniversary.
The 44-year-old actor tied the knot with the 42-year-old actor in 2014 in Italy, and on Wednesday (06.09.17) the 'Gone Girl' star took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to his partner, which saw him thank David for ''choosing'' and ''challenging'' him throughout their marriage and for starting a family with him.
The 'How I Met Your Mother' star - who has twins Harper and Gideon, both six years old, with David - posted an image of the couple on their wedding day to his Instagram account. He captioned the post: ''I got married three years ago today. Thanks, David, for choosing me. For challenging me. For creating a family with me. (sic).''
The American star also credited his spouse as being ''a safe space that [he] can call home'', before he went on to thank David for his ''bountiful love'' in the celebratory message.
He continued: ''For being a safe space that I can call home. And for your bountiful love. Happy Anniversary. @dbelicious (sic).''
But Neil was not the only one to publicly declare his affection on their special day, as the '24 Nights' star also gushed about his lover, which saw him describe the moment their said their nuptials as ''the best decision of [his] life''.
David uploaded a collage, which included images of the pair kissing, to his Instagram account, and he captioned the post: ''I made the best decision of my life three years ago today. Thank you @nph for saying I do. (sic).''
And David has credited Neil for his ''love, strength and dedication'' to their family and for making him a ''better man''.
He continued: ''Your love, strength and dedication to our family is unprecedented. You have made me a better man. Thank you. (sic).''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Luckily for the human race, dinosaurs were wiped from the face of the Earth millions...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
After the success of Ted, Seth MacFarlane gives himself his first leading-man role in this...
Albert is a rather introverted sheep farmer who tries at all costs to avoid confrontation...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...
Albert is one of the more lucky men living in his doomed Arizona town, mainly...
Albert is a sheep farmer who, unlike most men in his small Arizona town, is...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
A warm, squishy centre makes this smutty comedy surprisingly endearing as it bounces from one...