Neil Patrick Harris came out publicly because it felt ''disrespectful'' to his now-husband David Burtka not to speak about his sexuality.
Neil Patrick Harris came out publicly because it felt ''disrespectful'' to David Burtka not to speak about his sexuality.
The 'How I Met Your Mother' actor - who has eight-year-old twins Gideon and Harper with his spouse - insists the only reason he never spoke directly about the subject until 2006 was because he didn't want to be opened up to ''potential bias'' but he eventually realised that simply staying quiet wasn't enough as he wanted to be able to attend events with his partner.
He said: ''I wasn't trying not to reveal myself. I just thought, as an actor, you need to have the opportunity to be seen as a bunch of different things without a potential bias from someone else.
''I do magic, and magicians as well don't want anyone to know anything about them. And so I didn't deny anything at all.
''But then I was dating my now-husband and I realised it was most disrespectful to him to go in the car to an opening of a movie, and then I would go down the carpet and he would go with our publicist, behind where the camera guys were, and we'd meet up at the end. And it just felt disrespectful.
''All that said, though, I don't think that anyone should be told when anything is supposed to happen.''
And when the 45-year-old star did confirm he is gay, he felt ''a little bit concerned'' that it would have an impact on his career - so was pleasantly surprised to find he felt more ''inclusive'' and less ''marginalised'' than ever before.
He told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I was a little bit concerned because I was on How I Met Your Mother where I was playing a very, very straight, alpha male, best friend kind of guy. I was concerned that the writers would feel like they needed to write jokes for me differently. And that wasn't the case -- I just kept playing it. And I'm happy.
''My job as an actor is to play as many different types of roles as I can. And so, I'm just trying to be turning on as many different demographics as possible.
''For me, when that happened and I was able to stand taller and be who I actually was, then I could flirt with guys, I could flirt with girls, and I could flirt with older people and young. It almost made it more inclusive, as opposed to more marginalised. I like flirting.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Luckily for the human race, dinosaurs were wiped from the face of the Earth millions...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
After the success of Ted, Seth MacFarlane gives himself his first leading-man role in this...
Albert is a rather introverted sheep farmer who tries at all costs to avoid confrontation...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...
Albert is one of the more lucky men living in his doomed Arizona town, mainly...
Albert is a sheep farmer who, unlike most men in his small Arizona town, is...
With new writers and directors, this frenetic sequel indulges in silliness with less substance than...
Flint Lockwood is a genius inventor who previously caused chaos in his hometown when he...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
A warm, squishy centre makes this smutty comedy surprisingly endearing as it bounces from one...