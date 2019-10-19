Neil Marshall wants to make two sequels to 'Dog Soldiers'.

The 49-year-old English filmmaker launched his directing career with the 2002 fright fest, which saw a squad of British soldiers having to fight off a family of werewolves.

The movie is considered a cult classic of the genre and Marshall admits he'd love to expand that lycanthrope-inhabited universe but he had to sell his rights to the project and Pathe - who distributed the movie - are not interested in bringing it back which means he can't get any prospective project off the ground.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''That was one of the conditions of getting that film made. I don't think the studio realises what it has with that property. I've always envisaged it as a trilogy, but it's not likely to happen. It was such a lot of fun to make.''

Marshall doesn't even have any props or werewolf prosthetics as mementos from the film, and that disappoints him every Halloween because he'd love to decorate his house with the huge monsters during the spooky holiday to scare trick or treaters.

Speaking to promote his immersive horror experience in London - Kraken Screamfest: Director's Cut - he said: ''It's great to be in LA to see everybody's houses decorated for Halloween, it's such a cool holiday and it's so big the States and is getting bigger and bigger in the UK. Sadly, I don't have any full size werewolves that I can use at my house, I don't have anything from 'Dog Soldiers'.''

'Dog Soldiers' starred Kevin McKidd as Private Lawrence Cooper, Sean Pertwee as Sergeant Harry G. Wells and Emma Cleasby as zoologist Megan, who is one of the werewolves.

Marshall has reunited with Pertwee, 55, for his next big screen release 'The Reckoning', which he co-wrote with Charlotte Kirk, who also stars as the lead character.

'The Reckoning' is set during the Great Plague of London, which took place during the middle of the 17th century, and Kirk plays Evelyn Haverstock, a young widow falsely accused of being a witch by her landlord after she rejects his sexual advances.

At the time, witches were blamed for causing the bubonic plague and were hunted in England and Evelyn will be seen being tortured by the villainous Moorcroft - played by Pertwee - in an attempt to prove she is meddling with the occult.

Marshall's interactive horror experience 'Kraken Screamfest: Director's Cut' will take place in London and Dublin between Thursday October 31 and Friday November 1.

