The Neil Marshall-created 'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' has been given an 18 rating by the British Board of Film Classification.
Horror bar experience 'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' has been given an 18 rating by the British Board of Film Classification.
'Kraken Screamfest' has, therefore, become the first ever bar to be awarded a certificate in the Board's 100-year history, following a minute-by-minute review by the organisation's compliance team.
Craig Lapper, the Head of Compliance at the British Board of Film Classification, said: ''This is the first time we've rated an interactive experience in a bar.
''We approached classifying the event, like we would any film being released in the UK, using our Classification Guidelines.
''We rated 'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' based on the adult themes that visitors can expect to see in the 45-minute show.''
'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' is a two-day event - which started on October 31 and will end on November 1 - and is designed to thrill long-time fans of the horror genre.
The event is also giving fans of the genre an insight into the darkest imaginings of Hollywood director Neil Marshall, who has admitted to being ''over the moon'' with the rating.
He added: ''I've been working closely with Kraken Rum for months to ensure the experience ticks all the right boxes for horror fans.
''From the outset my aim has been simple: to ensure everyone who comes through the doors leaves with haunting, recurring nightmares! This will be an experience that visitors will never forget.''
Tickets to the experience are priced at £25 per person and can be purchased from Universe: https://bit.ly/ScreamfestDirectorsCut.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
With a raucous, gruesome tone, this Roman-era British action movie takes us back in time...
Step aside, zombie films -- there's a new derivative genre in town. The post-apocalyptic thriller...
A huge hit last summer in its native Britain, writer/director Neil Marshall's The Descent finally...
A huge hit last summer in its native Britain, writer/director Neil Marshall's The Descent finally...