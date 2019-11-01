Horror bar experience 'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' has been given an 18 rating by the British Board of Film Classification.

'Kraken Screamfest' has, therefore, become the first ever bar to be awarded a certificate in the Board's 100-year history, following a minute-by-minute review by the organisation's compliance team.

Craig Lapper, the Head of Compliance at the British Board of Film Classification, said: ''This is the first time we've rated an interactive experience in a bar.

''We approached classifying the event, like we would any film being released in the UK, using our Classification Guidelines.

''We rated 'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' based on the adult themes that visitors can expect to see in the 45-minute show.''

'Kraken Screamfest: The Director's Cut' is a two-day event - which started on October 31 and will end on November 1 - and is designed to thrill long-time fans of the horror genre.

The event is also giving fans of the genre an insight into the darkest imaginings of Hollywood director Neil Marshall, who has admitted to being ''over the moon'' with the rating.

He added: ''I've been working closely with Kraken Rum for months to ensure the experience ticks all the right boxes for horror fans.

''From the outset my aim has been simple: to ensure everyone who comes through the doors leaves with haunting, recurring nightmares! This will be an experience that visitors will never forget.''

Tickets to the experience are priced at £25 per person and can be purchased from Universe: https://bit.ly/ScreamfestDirectorsCut.