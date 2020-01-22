Neil Gaiman wrote his novel 'The Ocean at the End of the Lane' to get his wife's attention.

The 59-year-old author tied the knot with former Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer in 2011 and he has quipped that his motivation for penning his supernatural 2013 book - which has been adapted into a stage show that is running at London's Dorfman Theatre - was to give his musician spouse something to read whilst on tour and something to discuss with him in text messages.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Neil said: ''She'll read things if she likes them.

''Occasionally she will grumble about things of mine and I'll say, 'I didn't know you read that.' And she'll go, 'Well, not to the end.' ''

The couple - who share four-year-old son Anthony - made a mutual decision to allow each other to have sexual relationships with other partners when they first got together, but things slowed down when they welcomed their son into the world in 2015.

Previously speaking about the status of their open marriage, the 'Good Omens' creator said: ''We are astonishingly unlikely couple but it works ... Our marriage follows nobody else's rules. Right now, there isn't room for anybody else.''

Singer/songwriter Amanda, 43, has admitted that she and Neil didn't enter into an open relationship lightly and the first time it was discussed was a very awkward conversation.

When asked if it was a tough discussion to have, she said: ''F**k yes! If I'm going to talk about those complicated, nuanced feelings, they're going to have to wear gloves and hats.''