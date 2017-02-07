Ken Ehrlich, who is currently executive-producing the upcoming 59th annual Grammy Awards, began working on the telecast almost 40 years ago, when he produced the 22nd Grammys in 1980 and paired Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand for a show-stopping performance of You Don't Bring Me Flowers.

He is the brains behind pairings like Eminem and Elton John, Prince and Beyonce, and Dave Grohl, Paul MCCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and Joe Walsh.

Today, GRAMMY Moments are an anticipated hallmark of Music's Biggest Night®, helping make it one of the most-watched entertainment specials in television history.