Ne-Yo's new album will drop on June 8.

The 'So Sick' hitmaker hasn't released an LP since 2015's 'Non-Fiction' and, although it was initially thought his new set of tracks would be available to download last year, the 38-year-old singer has finally revealed 'Good Man' will be out this summer.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ne-Yo updated his bio to read: ''New album, #GOODMAN out June 8th. Watch the new lyric video for ''Push Back'', featuring @BebeRexha and @StefflonDon (sic)''

The announcement comes just hours after his new single 'Push Back' was released and he recently admitted that Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don, who feature on the new track, weren't the only artists he's worked with on 'Good Man'.

He said: ''We came up with a lot of good stuff, actually.

''There's actually a collection of songs that I have, that I'm holding on to for a little side project later on, but there was one of that bunch that I liked so much, that I decided to put on this album. Myself, PartyNextDoor, and Eric Bellinger are on that record...

''This album focuses on the journey of what it is to be a good man: a good man to your spouse, a good brother to your brother, a good person to the world. I am not proclaiming to be perfect. A good man makes mistakes, learns from those mistakes, therefore to not then repeat those mistakes. Being a good man is a journey.''

Last year, Ne-Yo debuted four new singles - including 'On Your Mind', 'Push Back', 'Nights Like These' and 'Good Man' - during his gig at London's O2 Brixton Academy.