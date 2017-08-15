Ne-Yo made an impromptu appearance on stage at a karaoke bar when a fan was singing his song.

The 37-year-old star headed up to the main area of The Good Nite bar in North Hollywood on Sunday morning (13.08.17) to collaborate with a supporter who was in the middle of a rendition of the singer's 2007 hit 'Because of You'.

A video on gossip website TMZ shows Ne-Yo duet with the surprised fan, who can be seen dancing alongside the 'Miss Independent' hitmaker.

Other Ne-Yo fans can be heard screaming and clapping in excitement as he comes from nowhere to take to the stage.

The star was dressed casually in a baseball cap, top and a pair of trousers for the surprise performance as he sang lyrics including: ''I can barely move, but I like it; So, then it's all because of you.''

Another thing Ne-Yo recently revealed he liked was Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles house after the star spent some time at the 'Shades of Blue' star's home while filming NBC competition show 'World of Dance' alongside their fellow judge Derek Hough.

He said: ''[We] hung out a couple of times at J.Lo's home. It's insane. I'm telling you it's a compound. Here's the house; up this hill and around the corner, here's the dance studio. It's like J.Lo world behind the gate.

''[It] was embarrassing. You look at J.Lo's house and it just makes your house look like, 'What am I doing with my life? Jeez.' It's impressive to say the least.''

Ne-Yo - who is married to 27-year-old Crystal Renay and has six-year-old daughter Madilyn and five-year-old son Mason with his former partner Monyetta Shaw - recently heaped praised his wife, saying he can discuss ''anything'' with her.

He said: ''My wife Crystal. She's the one person on the planet I can talk to about anything and everything. She's the person I know will never judge me.''