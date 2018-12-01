Ne-Yo has praised Drake for using co-writers.

The 39-year-old singer/songwriter thinks it is really clever of Drake to have assembled a ''quality'' writing team around him and he is impressed that Drake doesn't let his ego get in the way of a good song.

He explained to Billboard: ''Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the last 10, 20 years and he has admittingly said that he co-writes. He said it. Now mind you, it's not taking anything away from Drake as a writer 'cause at this point we know, dude is amazing. But, on the other side of it, he's smart. That's not only going at it from an artist standpoint but a businessman standpoint. OVO is a team and he's like, ''We're going to get in this studio and we're gonna do what's right for the team.'' Meaning, if my man over here has a dope idea, alright, let's talk that angle. If my man over here has dope angle, let's talk that angle, plus my idea'' or whatever the case may be, it's a collaborative effort. And there's nothing wrong with that as long as the end result is quality.''

And Ne-Yo would love to collaborate with the Canadian rapper.

He said: ''I'm really impressed by the cleverness of Drake. I love what it is that he does. He doesn't say typical sh*t, at least not in every song. He figured out how to make it just intelligent enough and yet just simple enough to where everybody understands. That takes a skill-set. That's not easy to do. So I would love to do something with him.''