Ne-Yo has praised rapper Drake for using co-writers on his songs and says he would love to collaborate with him.
Ne-Yo has praised Drake for using co-writers.
The 39-year-old singer/songwriter thinks it is really clever of Drake to have assembled a ''quality'' writing team around him and he is impressed that Drake doesn't let his ego get in the way of a good song.
He explained to Billboard: ''Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the last 10, 20 years and he has admittingly said that he co-writes. He said it. Now mind you, it's not taking anything away from Drake as a writer 'cause at this point we know, dude is amazing. But, on the other side of it, he's smart. That's not only going at it from an artist standpoint but a businessman standpoint. OVO is a team and he's like, ''We're going to get in this studio and we're gonna do what's right for the team.'' Meaning, if my man over here has a dope idea, alright, let's talk that angle. If my man over here has dope angle, let's talk that angle, plus my idea'' or whatever the case may be, it's a collaborative effort. And there's nothing wrong with that as long as the end result is quality.''
And Ne-Yo would love to collaborate with the Canadian rapper.
He said: ''I'm really impressed by the cleverness of Drake. I love what it is that he does. He doesn't say typical sh*t, at least not in every song. He figured out how to make it just intelligent enough and yet just simple enough to where everybody understands. That takes a skill-set. That's not easy to do. So I would love to do something with him.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
An inspiring true story from American military history provides plenty of drama and adventure, even...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
In the height of World War II, the American Army have devised an experimental training...
So po-faced that it almost feels like a spoof, this energetic action epic is watchable...
How do you defeat an enemy you know nothing about and never planned to fight?...
On the television series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Columbus Short plays a brooding,...