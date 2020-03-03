Ne-Yo appeared to be in ''good spirits'' - despite his divorce - last week as he partied up a storm with models in New York.
Ne-Yo was in ''good spirits'' when he partied with five models in New York last week.
The 'Single' hitmaker only announced that him and his wife Crystal Renay had gone their separate ways last month and it seems he's wasted no time getting back out on the party scene as he was seen at the Paradise Club inside the Edition hotel in the Big Apple for the launch of Macy's Good Brother Apparel.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the 40-year-old singer was surrounded by at least five models at his VIP table.
The group - which also included rapper Waka Flocka Flame and actor Michael Kenneth Williams - reportedly knocked back Courvoisier cognac and stayed at the Times Square venue until closing time at around 4 am.
The 'Miss Independent' hitmaker also got people up on their feet when he performed his new single 'Pinky Ring', which addresses his divorce from his wife of four years.
An insider explained: ''He was in good spirits, having fun with his friends and repeated the lyrics 'turn wedding ring into a pinky ring' while on stage.''
Ne-Yo announced his split from Crystal in February and said at the time that their separation wasn't a ''sad thing'' but more of a ''realisation.''
He said: ''It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce. It's not a sad thing, it's more of a us realising- long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her.''
Ne-Yo - who has sons Shaffer Jr., three, and Roman, 20 months, with Crystal, as well as Madilyn, nine, and Mason, eight, with Monyetta Shaw - says it was ''difficult'' for the pair to ''stay married'', but insisted they will be ''family forever''.
