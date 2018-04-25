Ne-Yo is set to launch a career in the movie business after starting work on his first script.
Ne-Yo is penning a script for his first movie in a bid to launch a career in Hollywood.
The 'So Sick' hitmaker has started pursuing his desire to start working in the film and television industry, though he admits he is finding it a whole new experience writing for a feature than song lyrics.
The 37-year-old musician has already starred as himself in last year's 'Girls Trip' and TV's 'Empire', but he wants to work more behind the camera.
He told The Sun newspaper: ''I want to get more into the TV and film space, maybe not in front of the camera.
''I want to direct and write.
''I have started writing a movie. I'm not totally confident how good it is yet, as I'm still learning.
''There's a major difference with writing a story in three minutes versus a story you spend an hour to two watching - there's a lot more detail.''
However, it seems Ne-Yo - whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith - isn't planning on retiring from the music world, with his new record 'Good Man' set for release on June 8.
The singer touches on the #MeToo movement - which was launched in the wake of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal - on the record, which includes a host of female artists, including Stefflon Don and Bebe Rexha.
He said: ''It's time for me to put a spotlight back on what chivalrous values are and why we've lost them and what they're supposed to be.''
In 2015, Ne-Yo revealed he'd like to star in a Marvel movie and that he has turned down roles in biopics because he would find them too consuming.
He said: ''I want to be in some of the Marvel movies. I'm a huge comic-book fan.
''I'm getting a lot of biopic offers, but you've got to dedicate yourself to that. James Brown was one they asked me about playing. I actually wanted to do that, but knew I wasn't going to have the time.
''You have to become somebody else. I can't be James Brown on Monday and then be Ne-Yo on Tuesday again.''
