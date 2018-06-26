Ne-Yo has been covered in poop since his baby son was born last week.

The 'Push Back' hitmaker watched his wife Crystal Renay give birth to their second son Roman on June 14 and, although he thinks fatherhood is the ''best thing he'll ever do in real life'', he has joked that all he feels he's doing is changing dirty nappies.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 38-year-old singer said: ''It's poop to here, it's no sleep, but it is the best thing you'll ever do in real life. Real talk, it really is.''

Roman is Ne-Yo's second child with Crystal - whom he married in 2016 - as the couple already have two-year-old son Shaffer together, but he also has daughter Madilyn, seven, and son Mason, six, with his ex-partner Monyetta Shaw.

The 'Good Man' singer revealed that his wife had given birth on Father's Day by sharing a photograph of him skin-to-skin with the newborn at the hospital.

He captioned the shot: ''Happy Father's day to ME.... #AndThenThereWereFour #RomanAlexanderRajSmith @itscrystalsmith You did so good baby. (sic)''

However, Crystal's announcement of the little one's birth was a lot more gory as she admitted that she was rushed into surgery after a routine appointment with her daughter.

She said: ''I had a ironclad birth plan and I was determined to do it my way. But God had other plans apparently. A routine doctors visit on Thursday and I was rushed straight to the hospital and into surgery less than a hour later!

''Roman wasn't doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!!

''But he's here and he's healthy and we are so happy!!!!!! Thank you @neyo for giving me the one thing I've always longed for.. my very own family! I love you and these kids so much! #SmithGangGrows #KingRo (sic).''

And a week after his birth, the 32-year-old beauty admitted that she felt ''more connected'' to Roman than her first-born because she's been breastfeeding him.

She said: ''A week ago today God have me the most precious gift ever. I began to change Since the beginning of my pregnancy , the sense of calm that has come over me and my emotions is all due to Him! I feel more connected to this perfect little angel than I have anyone in my life. Don't get me wrong SJ is the apple of my eye and no one will ever take the love I have or the place of my first born but it's something so spiritual (and painful ) about breastfeeding. I can't really explain the connection. I wish I could keep him to myself forever. He May be daddy's baby twin @neyo but Roman is MINE Hello world!!! I hope you're ready for #RomanAlexanderRajSmith!!! P.s He has green eyes (sic)''