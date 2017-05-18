Ne-Yo has said Jennifer Lopez's home is ''insane'', as he admits he's ''embarrassed'' that the star has a better house than he does.
The 37-year-old singer has said he spent some time at the 'Shades of Blue' star's Los Angeles home whilst filming for NBC competition show 'World of Dance' - alongside fellow judges Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough - and said he was ''embarrassed'' by how much nicer her house is in comparison to his own.
Speaking to People magazine, the 'Miss Independent' hitmaker said: ''[We] hung out a couple of times at J.Lo's home. It's insane. I'm telling you it's a compound. Here's the house; up this hill and around the corner, here's the dance studio. It's like J.Lo world behind the gate.
''[It] was embarrassing. You look at J.Lo's house and it just makes your house look like, 'What am I doing with my life? Jeez.' It's impressive to say the least.''
Meanwhile the 'Because of You' singer - who is married to 27-year-old Crystal Renay and has six-year-old daughter Madilyn and five-year-old son Mason with his former partner Monyetta Shaw - recently credited his wife as being his best friend, because he loves her ''drive and ambition''.
Asked who his best friend is, Ne-Yo said: ''My wife Crystal. She's the one person on the planet I can talk to about anything and everything. She's the person I know will never judge me ...
''I am a sucker for a woman with some drive and ambition. Confidence is the sexiest thing in the world to me. I don't discriminate in regards to race, colour or creed, but I'm a booty guy.''
The 'So Sick' musician prides himself on being a ''gentleman'', but admits it makes people mistakenly think he's a ''pushover''.
He said: ''I think a lot of people think I'm a pushover because I'm a real gentleman. That's not true, don't get it twisted.''
