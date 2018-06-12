Ne-Yo has admitted he was worried about returning to the music industry because of how the ''game'' works these days.
Ne-Yo hates the ''game'' artists play in the music industry these days.
The 'Push Back' hitmaker has just dropped his new album 'Good Man' after three years away from the spotlight but he has admitted he really had to work hard to create tracks that were true to him but also fitted in with the rules of today's industry.
Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', he said: ''I love music. I still hate the game but music i'll always love. I made a lot of money and I still make a lot of money but I hate the fact you have to drop so much music so often.
''I come from an area where you drop one song and you let that joint rock for a few months, you let people fall in love with it and then you let it stay at Number 1. And then once it starts to come down, then you drop another song.
''Now it's like Monday - drop a record, Tuesday - drop a record so when do people get time to fall in love with a record? So going into this new album, I was real concerned about that because I didn't want to do that. But, at the same time, I can't evaporate.''
The 38-year-old singer was planning to spend some more time away from the limelight but felt he had to come back because people were forgetting about him.
He explained: ''You know how the music industry is, two years feels like 10 years. So I was on Twitter and everyone is like: 'You remember Ne-Yo?' I was like: 'I've been gone two years!' So I couldn't stay away too long.''
Ne-Yo's new album is filled with upbeat love songs but he has admitted he never picks his own singles because the ones he usually hates are the most successful.
He said: ''I don't go into the studio like: 'Ok, today we're gonna do the singles.' I just go and do whatever feels good.
''I've never picked my own single. If I don't like the single then that's usually the one goes big. When I wrote 'Closer', I literally wrote that to sell it to someone else, I didn't intend to keep that but the whole team told me to keep it.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
An inspiring true story from American military history provides plenty of drama and adventure, even...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
In the height of World War II, the American Army have devised an experimental training...
So po-faced that it almost feels like a spoof, this energetic action epic is watchable...
How do you defeat an enemy you know nothing about and never planned to fight?...
On the television series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Columbus Short plays a brooding,...