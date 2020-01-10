Ne-Yo doesn't like listening to his own music when having sex.

The 'Closer' hitmaker - who has Madilyn, nine, and son Mason, eight, with his ex-partner Monyetta Shaw and Shaffer, three, and 17-month-old Roman, with wife Crystal Renay - recently admits he makes love to the sound of his back catalogue but he's now admitted he only puts on his own tunes when his spouse asks for them.

Ne-Yo is happy to go along with Crystal's requests, even though he finds the sound of his own voice distracting.

Asked about his revelation, he said: ''By request only, if she asks for it, who am I to say no.

''I'll be very honest, half the time I don't like it cos I can't listen to my music without critiquing so mid-stroke I'm like, 'Oh that verse could be better.' ''

But when it was suggested the distraction could help his performance in the bedroom, he added: ''I don't need those tactics to last longer!''

And it seems Crystal has a favourite song of her husband's to soundtrack their X-rated antics.

Asked which of his tracks they typically make love to, he told TMZ: ''Probably 'Mirror'. 'Mirror' gets the job done. The request is normally for the slow ones.''

Ne-Yo made his confession last month when talk show host Lilly Singh revealed that he is number three on her own playlist and she'd had sex while his songs were playing.

She admitted: ''I have touched the booty while listening to your voice.''

Her revelation prompted the 'So Sick' hitmaker to admit he'd done the same.

Asked if he's on his own sex playlist, he quipped: ''Ain't nobody gonna love me like me, damnit.''