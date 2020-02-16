Ne-Yo is divorcing his wife Crystal Renay after four years of marriage, as he says it was ''difficult'' for the pair to ''stay married''.
Ne-Yo is divorcing his wife Crystal Renay.
The 'Miss Independent' hitmaker has confirmed he and his wife - whom he married in 2016 - have gone their separate ways after almost four years of marriage.
He said: ''It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce. It's not a sad thing, it's more of a us realising- long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her.''
Ne-Yo - who has sons Shaffer Jr., three, and Roman, 20 months, with Crystal, as well as Madilyn, nine, and Mason, eight, with Monyetta Shaw - says it was ''difficult'' for the pair to ''stay married'', but insisted they will be ''family forever''.
Speaking on an episode of the 'Private Talk with Alexis Texas' podcast, he said: ''Long story short, she's got demons just like everybody else, just like me. We realise that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. With that being said, that's that, that's the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that's the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We're going to be family forever.''
The 'Sexy Love' singer - whose real name is Shaffer Smith - spoke out as rumours had been circling the pair in recent weeks.
As of the time of writing, Crystal has not commented publicly on the divorce.
