Ne-Yo debuted four new singles during his gig at London's O2 Brixton Academy on Wednesday (20.09.17) - and revealed one will feature Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.

The 39-year-old songwriter announced during his concert that his new album 'Good Man' - his first since 2015's 'Non-Fiction' - is ''on the way'' and will drop ''soon'' but wanted to give fans who had bought tickets to see him last night a special treat ahead of the release.

Speaking to the audience, he said: ''This is album number seven for me, which means I'm getting old as hell. Since it's all love in here, we're gonna try some new music in here. Is that alright? Ok, now check this out, these are new.

''Don't lie to me, if you ever in your life you felt the need to say: 'Ne-Yo, that was whack as hell', now is your time. I ain't gonna get mad, I ain't gonna hold it against you, I ain't gonna cry ... in front of you all. I'll wait till I get back there. New music, if you like it, give me a thumbs up and if you don't like it, give me a thumbs down. Is that cool? Are you ready?''

He kicked off his set of new songs with 'On Your Mind', which mainly received thumbs up from the fans, but the atmosphere in the room peaked when he started belting out the lyrics to 'Push Back' and asked three girls from the crowd to get up on stage.

The heartthrob ran his own mini dance contest as he asked the trio to give their best 'push back' move individually while he shook his hips provocatively behind them.

'Push Back', unsurprisingly, received a unanimous yes from the crowd and he revealed when it drops on the album it will feature the 'I Got You' hitmaker and 'Hurtin' Me' singer.

Ne-Yo then broke out into 'Nights Like These' before concluding his set of new songs with the lead forthcoming single 'Good Man', which he wrote for his wife Crystal Renay.

He said: ''This song, I wrote for my beautiful wife, who is standing right over there!''