Naya Rivera doesn't feel the ''drama'' of co-parenting.

The 30-year-old actress shares 18-month-old son Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey - whom she filed for divorce from in November after two years of marriage - and has said that by making their son their priority, the pair manage to co-parent well and avoid getting caught up in any drama.

She said: ''We're very good at co-parenting. It's always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority. We're his parents. If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what's best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.''

And the former 'Glee' star also gushed about the ''unconditional love'' she feels for her tot, saying she didn't believe it at first but now she admits the feeling is ''amazing''.

Asked by Momtastic.com what surprised her most about parenting, Naya said: ''The unconditional love. You hear about it and you think, 'Well, obviously I'm going to love my child.' But it's so deep. Even after Josey goes to bed, I find myself thinking of him and looking at pictures of him and it almost brings me to tears half the time, because the love that I have for him so amazing.''

Meanwhile, the 'Devious Maids' actress previously said she's realised how ''selfless'' she is now that she's brought her son into the world.

She said: ''It's made me a much more observant person. [You realise] how truly selfless you become.

''I hope to instil good morals and values in him. I want to teach him to be confident but kind, strong but not proud, and to always be in love with life.''

And in amongst all the time she spends on taking care of her son, Naya admits she finds it hard to settle down and make time for herself, but adds that it's all worth it for the love she gets in return.

She said: ''Taking the time to not worry about your house or to-do lists or the baby is hard, but necessary.

''[It's] the love I get from him. Little things like the two kisses he stood up and gave me last night to say thank you for making him mac and cheese from scratch. It's a love never found anywhere or with anyone else.

''I'm going to cry so hard when the day comes that he doesn't want to hold my hand because it's not 'cool.' ''