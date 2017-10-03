Naya Rivera has reportedly called off her divorce from Ryan Dorsey.

The 30-year-old actress revealed she was divorcing her actor husband - with whom she has two-year-old son Josey - in November last year after two years of marriage, but it has now been claimed that after almost a year of divorce proceedings, the pair have decided to call off their split.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former 'Glee' star is said to have filed to dismiss her divorce last week, though as of the time of writing it is unclear whether or not the couple are reconciling.

At the time of their split, the pair released a joint statement which did not state the reason for their planned divorce, but said they would continue to be ''great co-parenting partners'' for their son.

The statement read: ''After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was reported that Naya had begun romancing 53-year-old comedian David Spade after they were spotted packing on the public display of affection at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki, Hawaii, in March.

The pair were then seen again in May, where they added more fuel to the fire by enjoying a romantic date night together at the Catch LA restaurant.

A source said at the time: ''David really likes Naya. They are still trying to keep things private, but they have hung out a couple of times since Hawaii.''