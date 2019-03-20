Naya Rivera's son is a ''little ham''.

The 32-year-old actress - who has three-year-old Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey - thinks the youngster will follow in her footsteps when he's older because he's already very ''theatrical''.

She said: ''He's theatrical in every way. He is definitely a little ham.''

And when Naya brought Josey to the set of 'Step Up: High Water', he was desperate to join her on camera.

She told E! News: ''I was shooting and he was watching me in a scene and before we did the next take he goes, 'I want to go to work with mommy! I want to go to work with you.' I'm like, 'You are at work with me!' He goes, 'no, in there,' like in the scene.''

The actress shot to fame as Santana Lopez in 'Glee' and she admitted working on her YouTube series brought back a lot of memories from her former show.

She explained: ''It definitely feels like home and feels like how much fun I had on 'Glee'. Everyone is hilarious and is always just happy to be there and having a great time.''

And Naya joked she wishes her own school days had been a lot more like those she sees on screen and thinks that's why she's drawn to such shows.

She said: ''Every time I'm on a show that has a school atmosphere, I'm, like, these schools are so great. I would've loved high school if I could go to these schools.

''So I guess that's why I get to play characters that are in high schools because my high school experience was terrible.''