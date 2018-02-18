Naughty Boy has penning a song for the Spice Girls on his bucket list.

The 33-year-old producer has worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Emeli Sande and Beyonce, but he's set his sights on working with the 90s girl group - comprised of Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, Victoria Beckham and Melanie C - who recently reunited.

The music-maker - whose real name is Shahid Khan - told Metro.co.uk: ''There's one more I'm waiting for, the Spice Girls. I've asked the question. So we'll see.''

The 'Runnin' hitmaker has been busy with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy on a track for her new record, which will be her first since the arrival of her little boy Bear - whom she has with boyfriend Liam Payne - in March.

As for the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers, they've signed contracts for a number of reunion shows.

The quintet recently confirmed they were back together to work on unspecified projects, and though Victoria insisted they are not going out on tour, it has now been revealed they have agreed legal documents to perform live again.

According to TMZ, Mel B signed the contract on February 9, and other members have too, and the documents give specific details for UK and US concerts, including the number and location of shows, and compensation details.

Sources told the website the 'Stop' hitmakers will perform a ''limited number'' of shows but are set to make a huge amount of money from a new range of merchandise.

Victoria, 43, played down the rumours surrounding the Spice Girls' recent get together at her fashion show in New York, when she said: ''I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls...

''There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do.''