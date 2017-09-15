Naughty Boy is hoping to get Justin Timberlake and Robbie Williams on his Motown covers project 'Naughty Town'.

The 32-year-old producer - whose real name is Shahid Khan - announced the compilation on Thursday (14.09.17), which includes a reworked version of The Jackson 5's hit 'Dancing Machine' by Laura Mvula, but he is looking to bag some even bigger superstars for the album and has his sights set on the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker and the 43-year-old Brit.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's about introducing Motown to a new generation.

''Justin Timberlake is a big Motown fan so we are in talks to do something with him.

''I want to do one with Robbie Williams, I've had a chat with him about it - he's a fun guy.''

Ella Eyre has also been involved and has recorded a version of Steve Wonder's 'Signed Sealed Delivered', and the 'La La La' star is even keen to put a Spanish spin on a Motown number.

He said:''I've done 'Signed Sealed Delivered' with Ella Eyre and I want to do a Spanish Motown song.''

The 'Running' hitmaker was inspired by Motown Records founder Berry Gordy to start the project after he saw 'Motown The Musical'.

He said: ''I went to see the Motown Musical with Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. I'm not from that generation so I wanted to understand Motown more, the struggle they faced to get black music played on radio, the music was bringing people together.''

Shahid was a little apprehensive about remaking such iconic songs, but as a music lover he's sure he's done them justice.

Of the project, Naughty Boy said: ''Motown is so iconic, at first I didn't want to interfere in case I upset the millions of Motown fans. It took me a while to think I can do this, I can deliver. I realised it's the coming together of music lovers and great songs.''