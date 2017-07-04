Naughty Boy wants Justin Bieber to be his next collaboration.

The 32-year-old producer - whose real name is Shahid Khan - has worked with Sam Smith, Beyonce and Emeli Sande, but he wants to add the 'Despacito' hitmaker to his ever-growing list of artists he's made music with.

Speaking to KISS FM before he supported Justin at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park over the weekend, he said: ''I'm going to grab him today, these things you don't force really. If there is a mutual respect, which I'm sure there is, things just happen and I'm sure it will. You can't rule it out.''

Naughty Boy has so many collaborations in the pipeline, he's not sure which one is going to be released next, but it's likely to be either Calum Scott - who became famous after appearing on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2015 - or DNCE that fans will be hearing next.

However, he also has tracks with 'I Took A Pill In Ibiza' hitmaker Mike Posner and Julia Michaels, who wrote Justin's 'Sorry'.

He told OfficialCharts.com: ''There is. I've got a few in pipeline - I'm not sure exactly which one is coming next. I've just done a track with Calum Scott that I can't wait for people to hear because his voice is incredible. I've also been working with DNCE, Mike Posner, Julia Michaels... I've been busy! There's a lot coming. This time it's the best of the British and artists around the world. As a British producer I want to keep flying the flag.''