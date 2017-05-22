Naughty Boy will support Justin Bieber at British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The 32-year-old producer - whose real name is Shahid Khan - has already collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande, but he will get the opportunity to hit up the pop superstar at the music extravaganza at the famous London Park on July 2.

Also announced for the show are rising stars Jain, Mabel

Nina Nesbitt, Will Heard, James Hersey, Louis The Child, Shepherd, Anna Of The North, Skinny Living and Dagny.

Martin Garrix, Anne-Marie and Tove Lo were previously confirmed to join the 23-year-old singer on the star-studded bill.

Speaking about Justin's involvement in the festival, James King of AEG Live said: ''Justin Bieber has proven himself to be a master singer, songwriter and live performer. Bringing the Purpose Tour to Hyde Park next summer is without question the Pop show of the summer.''

Whilst BST will mark the only concert the 'Love Yourself' singer will perform in London for 2017, fans will get the chance to see him in a slightly smaller setting as he returns to the UK on June 30 for a special performance at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. These two gigs are the only dates Justin will be performing in the UK over 2017.

Also performing at BST - which is sponsored by Barclaycard - this July are Phil Collins (June 30), Green Day (July 1), Justin Bieber (July 2) and Kings Of Leon (July 6) and The Killers (July 8).