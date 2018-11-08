Nathan Sykes says it's ''good'' he's not included in ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande's song about her exes.

The 25-year-old pop star name-checked ex-fiance Pete Davidson, the late Mac Miller, Big Sean and backing dancer Ricky Alvarez on 'thank u, next', and the British singer - who had a brief romance with the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker in 2013 - has admitted he's delighted that he was left out.

Asked if he's heard the track, the 25-year-old star told TMZ: ''I haven't yet. I've heard it's good though.

''That's good then - that's nice. I hear it's amazing, so fantastic.

''If people are releasing good music and they are happy with the music they are releasing, then I think that is great.''

When quizzed on what he thinks Ariana learnt from their time together, he replied: ''That's not a question for me. I don't tell anyone what they can learn from me.''

Admitting that he has grown up a lot since then, he added: ''It was a long time ago. I suppose you just grow as a person, don't you? We were very, very young.''

And when asked if he'd consider dating Ariana again now she is single, he insisted: ''No. As I said, it's a long time ago.''

The 'God is a Woman' singer recently apologised to Ricky for giving him the ''worst'' line on the song.

On the track, she sings: ''Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.''

And taking to Instagram and responding to the dancer's post, which was a video of him listening to the song, she wrote: ''HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly (sic).''

Ariana had previously revealed that Ricky, along with Sean and Pete, had been sent the song to listen to before it was released.

She had shared: ''They heard it before it came out.''

Although the song title sounds like it could throw some shade in the direction of her exes, the lyrics suggest the singer has learned important lessons from her past relationships.

She sings: ''Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married, and for Pete I'm so thankful. Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm, cause he was an angel. One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain.''

Ariana also insisted she is going to focus on herself after her most recent break-up.

She belts out: ''I met someone else, we havin' better discussions. I know they say I move on too fast, but this one gon' last 'cause her name is Ari, and I'm so good with that.''