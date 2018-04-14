Nathan Followill and his wife Jesse Baylin have welcomed their second child into the world.

The Kings of Leon drummer and his 34-year-old Nashville singer spouse - who already have four-year-old daughter Violet together - have had a little boy who they've named Oliver Francis.

The couple's new addition was born on Tuesday (10.04.18) in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing 9lb 5oz, and the musician is ''so in love it hurts'' with his first son.

Alongside a print of the newborn's feet, the sticksman wrote on Instagram: ''Oliver Francis Followill has arrived. I'm so in love it hurts. (sic)''

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jesse said: ''Madly in love with our baby boy ... he has the sweetest spirit and has already made our world a more beautiful place.''

The couple shared their baby news on Instagram in November with a picture of Jesse cradling her bump whilst heading to the fridge for some Thanksgiving treats.

The 38-year-old rocker captioned the post: ''No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all #turkeyme #babyme #wineme (sic)''

Meanwhile, Nathan previously said that he's protecting his daughter Violet from the rock band's racy lyrics and told her their hit 'Sex on Fire' is actually named 'Socks on Fire'.

The 'Waste a Moment' hitmaker won't ever tell his little girl the true meaning behind the track and has told a white lie so she won't find out.

He quipped: ''It's 'Socks on Fire'. Uncle Caleb's socks caught on fire one night when I was drying them out on the heater.''

Nathan added that their girls won't ''ever'' be allowed to hear their track called 'Taper Jean Girl', which features the dreaded C word.

On the track, Caleb sings: ''***** watch their bodies, no room for make up I think he's tasted, tasted the watcher ... (sic)''

However, it might be hard for them to shield their girls from their music, as Nathan said Violet is aware of her dad and uncle's band already.

He said: ''Anytime she hears Kings of Leon's music ... Yeah she knows Kings of Leon.

''Like that's uncle Caleb singing, and that's daddy on the drums, and that's ... someone filling in for uncle Jared on the bass.''

The 'Use Somebody' hitmakers previously insisted that fatherhood has changed them as a band.

Kings of Leon - who make up brothers Caleb, Nathan, Jared and their cousin Matthew - have ditched the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since three of them became fathers, however, Caleb insisted they are still having fun, just a different kind.

Speaking about his six-year-old daughter Dixie - whom he has with his model wife Lily Aldridge - he said: ''She will break you down pretty quick. Your kid will put you in your place. The honesty of a child goes a long way and you realise just how uncool you really are.''