Nathalie Emmanuel looks up to Jennifer Lawrence.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress would love to have a career like the 26-year-old star and praised her ''diversity of choices'' in her movies such as the 'X-Men' franchise, the four 'Hunger Games' movies as well as black comedy-crime film 'American Hustle'.

She said: ''Someone who is more so one of my peers, in terms of our age, is Jennifer Lawrence. She's got such a great range as well. She's really proven her diversity of choices - from 'X-Men' to all of her terrific independent work such as 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'Joy'. She's really shown her chops - from comedy to drama. She's done it all, and that's something I look up to.''

And the 28-year-old actress also praised Meryl Streep for being ''one of the greatest character actresses'' there is.

She gushed: ''Meryl Streep is one of the greatest character actresses that has ever lived. Her body of work and its variety makes her someone I really look up to.

Meanwhile, Nathalie is keen to see more films being made about everyday women as she feels these people are the ones with ''voices that are not being heard''.

She told Bello magazine: ''Often the greatest characters in film and television are reflections of the women we encounter in our everyday lives. These are the roles that are the most important, in my opinion, because of the unrealistic and overly-stylized depictions of female characters.

''I would love to see more stories about men, women, or parents who are full-time caregivers - to see all of the sacrifices they have to make. As well as the stories of the people being cared for - people whose voices are not being heard.''