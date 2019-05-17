Nathalie Emmanuel says reaction to her 'Game of Thrones' death has been ''overwhelming''.

The 30-year-old actress starred as Missandei in the hit HBO fantasy drama series - which is set to come to a dramatic end when the final ever episode airs on Sunday (19.05.19) - but after the fan favourite character met her gruesome end earlier this season, Nathalie says she's been getting so many comments on social media from people who say she ''deserved better''.

She said: ''I suddenly feel like she's no longer in existence; she's now a character from the past, and that feels different. [...] The reaction on social media has been overwhelming. And that's testament to how much people cared for the character. A lot of the comments have been: 'You deserved better', but it's 'Game of Thrones' - there's no justice, and it doesn't matter how good you are or how kind or sweet you are, they [the show's power-crazed characters] will get you if it advances their own interests.''

Nathalie also spoke about Missandei's sex scene with Grey Worm, a eunuch, which was praised in several ''feminist articles'' for being ''all about Missandei's pleasure''.

But the star notes some people didn't understand ''how they did it'', and says she feels those people should learn ''another way to do things''.

Speaking to PorterEdit, she added: ''A lot of the sex on 'Game of Thrones' is lust-filled, a bit like scratching an itch, whereas this was about trust and intimacy and acceptance of the other person fully and wholly. There were quite a few feminist articles written about the fact that it was all about Missandei's pleasure, but other people did ask: 'Well, how did they do it?' I'm like, guys, if you don't know another way to do things, then I feel like you should learn. Quickly.''