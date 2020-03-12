Nathalie Emmanuel thinks she's found her ''voice''.

The 31-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Missandei in 'Game of Thrones' - has gained confidence as her career has progressed, and Nathalie insists she'll now voice her opinions ''straight up'', even if it means she risks creating tension.

She shared: ''I've become much less afraid to say things when I feel uncomfortable, whether it's happening to me or someone else, I'll just say it straight up now.''

Asked to give a specific example of her new approach, Nathalie told Glamour UK magazine: ''I'm not going to destroy my curl crown - my beautiful hair that I was so blessed to be given - because of a role.

''I was working alongside another mixed-race actress and they said people wouldn't be able to tell us apart. I remember thinking, 'Really?!' but I didn't have the confidence to say no then. I was much younger. Now, I've found my voice.''

Nathalie also revealed regular exercise and healthy eating are crucial to her personal happiness.

She said: ''Downtime is very much about family, friends, food, health and wellness. I spend time with the people I love and I practise yoga.

''I'm a believer in food as medicine - if you look after your insides, it will show on the outside.''

Meanwhile, Nathalie previously admitted she found it ''difficult'' being constantly questioned about the lack of diversity on 'Game of Thrones'.

The actress was one of the few people of colour with a prominent role on the HBO series, and Nathalie admitted that she and co-star Jacob Anderson both struggled with the issue.

She said: ''The show was criticised for its lack of diversity. Jacob and I often had to answer for that, as the two prominent characters of colour in the show, which was really difficult.''