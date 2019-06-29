Nathalie Emmanuel worries people are ''underwhelmed'' when they meet her.

The 'Game of Thrones' star finds it ''really difficult'' to meet new people because she feels she has been ''put on a pedestal'' because of her career.

She told The Times' Weekend supplement: ''It's really difficult when it comes to meeting new people. A lot of the time they've put you on a pedestal. A lot of people expect you to have this fabulous life, so when they see me be, like, 'I'm finding this space overwhelming and think I'm going to leave,' it's a bit underwhelming for people.''

Nathalie previously confessed she was ''struggling pretty badly'' when she landed her role of Missandei in 'Game of Thrones'.

She recalled: ''I was working in Hollister as a 'model', which basically means you wear the clothes and they can control how you look. I was folding clothes, cleaning the toilets, helping people in the changing room... It was awful. Financially, I was struggling pretty badly. My plan was to go back to school.

''[The audition] was quite intimidating. I didn't hear back for a few weeks, so I just got on with things. I was living in Liverpool at the time. Then I got a phone call one day when I was getting the shopping home from Tesco. I dropped everything, screaming, and broke a jam jar. It was all very exciting and emotional. I was very unemployed in the acting sense and struggling money-wise. I was feeling down about myself at the time. This was just the kind of boost I needed to remind myself: I can do this.''