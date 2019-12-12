Nathalie Emmanuel found it ''difficult'' being constantly questioned about the lack of diversity of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 30-year-old actress - who portrayed Missandei in the HBO fantasy drama series - was one of the few people of colour with a big role in the show and she admitted she and her co-star Jacob Anderson struggled with the fact it was always a subject raised with them.

She said: ''The show was criticised for its lack of diversity. Jacob and I often had to answer for that, as the two prominent characters of colour in the show, which was really difficult.''

Missandei's death in season eight sparked a huge backlash and Nathalie can understand why people felt so upset.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Obviously, Missandei's demise sparked a big conversatio.

''The reaction to Missandei's death was so big because she was the only one. I think a lot of the people who felt othered or disenfranchised had connected with her, or felt represented by her, especially women of colour. When she died - and in the way that she did - it was so painful for people because they were like, 'Wait, no! That's how they're going to do the only woman of colour?' ''

But the actress never expected her character and her lover Grey Worm (Anderson) to have a happy ending.

She insisted: ''That's not 'Game of Thrones'.''

And Nathalie was very happy with the ''journey'' of her character throughout the show and found working on the programme a ''joy''.

She said: ''I really loved Missandei's journey. In the grand scheme of the show, Missandei and Grey Worm didn't have a lot of time, but we had some lovely scenes. I also loved my relationship with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys - that female friendship and respect for each other. It was such a joy to do.''