Nathalie Emmanuel found it ''difficult'' being constantly questioned about the lack of diversity of 'Game of Thrones' as one of the few people of colour on the show.
Nathalie Emmanuel found it ''difficult'' being constantly questioned about the lack of diversity of 'Game of Thrones'.
The 30-year-old actress - who portrayed Missandei in the HBO fantasy drama series - was one of the few people of colour with a big role in the show and she admitted she and her co-star Jacob Anderson struggled with the fact it was always a subject raised with them.
She said: ''The show was criticised for its lack of diversity. Jacob and I often had to answer for that, as the two prominent characters of colour in the show, which was really difficult.''
Missandei's death in season eight sparked a huge backlash and Nathalie can understand why people felt so upset.
She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Obviously, Missandei's demise sparked a big conversatio.
''The reaction to Missandei's death was so big because she was the only one. I think a lot of the people who felt othered or disenfranchised had connected with her, or felt represented by her, especially women of colour. When she died - and in the way that she did - it was so painful for people because they were like, 'Wait, no! That's how they're going to do the only woman of colour?' ''
But the actress never expected her character and her lover Grey Worm (Anderson) to have a happy ending.
She insisted: ''That's not 'Game of Thrones'.''
And Nathalie was very happy with the ''journey'' of her character throughout the show and found working on the programme a ''joy''.
She said: ''I really loved Missandei's journey. In the grand scheme of the show, Missandei and Grey Worm didn't have a lot of time, but we had some lovely scenes. I also loved my relationship with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys - that female friendship and respect for each other. It was such a joy to do.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Having overcome a series of deadly encounters in the box-office smash The Maze Runner, this...
Following their supposed escape from the monster infested maze, the surviving Gladers led by Thomas...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...