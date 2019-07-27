Nathalie Emmanuel can't understand the criticism of the 'Game of Thrones' finale.

The 30-year-old actress starred as Missandei in the HBO fantasy series, and has defended showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss amid criticism of the show's final season.

She said: ''In light of the reaction to the end of the season, which, by the way, I think most people I know enjoyed it - I think it's easy to focus on the negative, and I think people forget what those two did.

''And obviously the whole writing team and everyone responsible and involved, but I think people forget that ... they literally made us hang onto their every word for 10 years. And to me, that makes them legends.''

The writing duo have recently turned their attention towards writing and producing a new series of 'Star Wars' films.

And Nathalie has nothing but praise for them, admitting she'd love to work with them again in the future.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They're awesome. I love those guys. They're really good guys, and very talented writers, and I feel very privileged to have worked with them.

''They're really good men, and I definitely feel kind of sad that this whole chapter is over. I'm so excited to see them fly, because they did something that is damn near impossible, and they made the whole world fall in love with their show.''

In fact, Nathalie happily confessed she'd be keen to join them in the 'Star Wars' universe.

She said: ''If they want to cast me in 'Star Wars', I will be totally fine with that. Absolutely.''