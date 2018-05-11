Nathalie Emmanuel has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for Reebok's female empowerment campaign.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress will join the likes Ariana Grande, 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot and Gigi Hadid to front the new series of commercials which will debut later in 2018 and she is very excited to be working with the sportswear brand to highlight the traits which make women ''strong''.

Nathalie - who also stars in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - said: ''I am driven by the idea that all women are not defined by a single trait, we are individuals with strengths, talents and beliefs that define us and shape who we are as humans. This new partnership with Reebok is founded upon shared passion and synergy with individuality. Together, we are passionate about an agenda that spotlights the individual abilities of women and propels their stories forward.''

And Todd Krinsky, the general manager of Reebok Performance, said it is important for the brand to use ''powerful females'' in their campaigns to help others ''achieve their full potential''.

He said: ''[Nathalie] is a hugely important addition to our powerful female coalition of inspirational journeys, passions, beliefs and inspirations. We have a combined focus with Nathalie, and all of our collaborators, to motivate and mobilise women across the world to find their balance between physical, mental and social health to achieve their full potential.''

Nathalie, 29, will showcase the Reebok training collection and will wear various outfits from the collection, including a mesh bomber jacket, high-waisted leggings and high-top sneakers.